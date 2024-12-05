Longtime ABC News Executive Marc Burstein Retiring in January

Burstein has been behind the news organizations special reports for decades.

Longtime ABC News executive Marc Burstein, who has been behind the company’s special-report coverage over the last few decades, will be retiring from the company in January.

Burstein joined ABC News in the 1980s, starting out as a producer on Good Morning America and World News Tonight before taking more senior roles on programs such as This Week with David Brinkley and PrimeTime Live .

that was anchored by Peter Jennings, and ran a week of coverage in the aftermath of 9/11, when many TV networks dropped all commercials in favor of giving viewers non-stop reporting on the national tragedy. Sadly, he had recently been dealing with a cancer diagnosis, which he says he is recovering from. He intends to continue working with ABC News as a consultant.

There’s currently no word on who will fill his role, according to ABC News president Debra OConnell.

