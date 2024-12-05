Longtime ABC News Executive Marc Burstein Retiring in January

Longtime ABC News executive Marc Burstein, who has been behind the company’s special-report coverage over the last few decades, will be retiring from the company in January.
What’s Happening:
- Variety originally reported the retirement of Burstein, who has been behind special-report coverage of everything from the 9/11 terrorist attacks to the 2024 presidential election.
- Burstein joined ABC News in the 1980s, starting out as a producer on Good Morning America and World News Tonight before taking more senior roles on programs such as This Week with David Brinkley and PrimeTime Live.
- Last month’s presidential election marked Burstein’s seventh as an executive producer of an ABC News Election Night report.
- He co-executive produced a unique 24-hour live broadcast on the eve of the millennium titled ABC 2000 that was anchored by Peter Jennings, and ran a week of coverage in the aftermath of 9/11, when many TV networks dropped all commercials in favor of giving viewers non-stop reporting on the national tragedy.
- Sadly, he had recently been dealing with a cancer diagnosis, which he says he is recovering from. He intends to continue working with ABC News as a consultant.
- There’s currently no word on who will fill his role, according to ABC News president Debra OConnell.
What They’re Saying:
- Marc Burstein: “I’ve had an extraordinary run and for the last 27 years it’s been my honor and a privilege to lead the special events team covering the most significant events of our time. It’s meant that not a day has gone by that I don’t go to sleep without first checking that my phone is charged and the ringer is on high. After producing literally thousands of special reports and countless planned events, the time has come for me to step away and sleep at night. How does one know when the time is right? To be honest, I don’t know. But it feels right. Another presidential election is behind us and a new headquarters building is ahead of us. After the inauguration next month, I will be retiring from ABC News.”
- Diane Sawyer, ABC News anchor: “Marc is the trifecta of television news — steady in the storm; creative and daring when it’s over; and always the road buddy and friend who never leaves your side. Believe me, if you’re live on the air and falling apart, the sweetest sound in your ear is: ‘OK. Marc here. I’ve got you. Let’s go.’”
- David Muir, anchor and managing editor of World News Tonight: “I don’t remember a time when Marc Burstein wasn’t in the control room, as consequential events were unfolding. He’s been a force — producing countless special reports and live special events for more than four decades at ABC News. He has been the very best at what he does for a long time, and we are grateful to him for his tireless work, incredible skill, and professionalism. He has set the bar — and I’m sure I will hear his voice in my ear long after he leaves the control room.”