97th Oscars to Stream Live Alongside ABC Broadcast

And you don't need Hulu + Live!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have announced a new way that movie fans can watch Hollywood’s biggest night, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

For the first time ever, the Oscars will be live streamed on Hulu ABC

The stream will be available to all Hulu subscribers, with the presentation available for rewatch the next day.

Last month, it was announced that the late-night legend, Conan O’Brien, will be hosting the upcoming ceremony for the first time ever.

Conan O’Brien is officially your 97th Oscars host!



Tune into the biggest night in Hollywood on Sunday, March 2nd at 7e/4p, LIVE on @ABCNetwork! #Oscars @TeamCoco @ConanOBrien pic.twitter.com/ZpsGM9LEIq — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 15, 2024

Live television event producer Raj Kapoor returns as executive producer and showrunner, Katy Mullan as executive producer, and Hamish Hamilton as director of the 97th Oscars.

It is Kapoor and Mullan's second time to executive produce and Hamilton's fifth time directing the Oscars. They each won an Emmy Award for their work on the 96th Oscars.

The Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST, with the official live red carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST.

Interestingly, this news comes on the heels of the Golden Globe nominations, an award ceremony that is also slated to stream live on Paramount+ alongside a traditional CBS broadcast.

What They’re Saying:

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang: “We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year. He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”