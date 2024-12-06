Military Procedural “Devil’s Ranch” in Development at ABC

A new one-hour military procedural drama, titled Devil’s Ranch, is in development at ABC.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Will Trent’s Rebecca Murga is developing Devil’s Ranch, a new military procedural.
- ABC acquired a pitch from Murga for the series, which she will be writing, with Heidi Cole McAdams (Death and Other Details) set as showrunner.
- Jalysa Conway (9-1-1: Lone Star) will also write on the series.
- The drama follows a group of ex-military personnel who operate a ranch on the Texas-Mexico border by day and conduct various missions across the globe by night.
- Murga herself is a military veteran, having completed two tours in Afghanistan. She’s been a writer on the last two seasons of their popular police procedural Will Trent.
- 20th Television is the studio, and Murga and McAdams will executive produce alongside Trevor Engelson for Underground, with Underground’s Diego Rey serving as co-executive producer.
More ABC News:
