Military Procedural “Devil’s Ranch” in Development at ABC

The series has been developed by “Will Trent” writer and military veteran Rebecca Murga.
A new one-hour military procedural drama, titled Devil’s Ranch, is in development at ABC.

L-R: Rebecca Murga, Heidi Cole McAdams
What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Will Trent’s Rebecca Murga is developing Devil’s Ranch, a new military procedural.
  • ABC acquired a pitch from Murga for the series, which she will be writing, with Heidi Cole McAdams (Death and Other Details) set as showrunner.
  • Jalysa Conway (9-1-1: Lone Star) will also write on the series.
  • The drama follows a group of ex-military personnel who operate a ranch on the Texas-Mexico border by day and conduct various missions across the globe by night.
  • Murga herself is a military veteran, having completed two tours in Afghanistan. She’s been a writer on the last two seasons of their popular police procedural Will Trent.
  • 20th Television is the studio, and Murga and McAdams will executive produce alongside Trevor Engelson for Underground, with Underground’s Diego Rey serving as co-executive producer.

