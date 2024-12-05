“Scrubs” Reboot Now Officially in Development with Creator Bill Lawrence on Board

Four of the main cast members from the original series are in talks to reprise their roles.

The long-rumored Scrubs reboot is coming closer to reality, as it has officially been placed into development at ABC and 20th Television.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, who is under an exclusive overall deal there.

creator Bill Lawrence, who is under an exclusive overall deal there. While he won’t serve as the Scrubs reboot’s showrunner, a deal has been worked out allowing him to develop the follow-up.

Many of the show's original stars, including Zach Braff (John "J.D." Dorian), Sarah Chalke (Elliot Reid), Donald Faison (Christopher Turk) and John C. McGinley (Perry Cox), are currently in talks to return.

Judy Reyes, who left the original series ahead of its final season, is factored into early plans for the reboot to return as no-nonsense nurse Carla Espinosa.

Reyes currently stars in another 20th Television series, the breakout new drama, High Potential .

Scrubs, which ran from 2001-2010 on NBC and then ABC, was produced by ABC Studios.

, which ran from 2001-2010 on NBC and then ABC, was produced by ABC Studios. The series followed medical interns J.D. (Braff), Elliot (Chalke) and Turk (Faison) as well as other personnel at the Sacred Heart Hospital.

