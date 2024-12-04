A Look at the Hulu Content All Disney+ Subscribers Can Now Access

With the arrival of Disney+’s new ESPN tile and hub, those who subscribe only to Disney+ also now have access to select content on Hulu through a dedicated Hulu tile.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Disney+ launched a new ESPN tile that provides a centralized location for a variety of ESPN+ streaming sports content, enabling subscribers to enjoy sports, general entertainment, and programming for children and families, all within a single app.
- Subscribers to the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle in the U.S. will enjoy a seamless viewing experience with content through the Disney+ app.
- Another new feature launched today is the inclusion of select Hulu content for Disney+ subscribers who are only subscribed to that service.
- The Hulu titles we found on Disney+ today include the following series:
- Shōgun
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
- Solar Opposites
- Under the Bridge
- Will Trent
- Reservation Dogs
- How to Die Alone
- The Dropout
- Castle
- Prison Break
- This Fool
- 24
- Cruel Summer
- Fresh Off The Boat
- The Bold Type
- Love, Victor
- Dragons of Wonderhatch
- A selection of films are also included, such as:
- All of Us Strangers
- Die Hard
- Quiz Lady
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- The Greatest Hits
- The Proposal
- Sweet Home Alabama
- Planet of the Apes
- The Waterboy
- Dodgeball
- The Day After Tomorrow
- Con Air
- Date Night
- The Heat
- The Help
- Armageddon
- True Lies
- Napoleon Dynamite
- Deck the Halls
- Happiest Season
- Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
- Flamin’ Hot
- From the Hulu tile, subscribers are given the option to upgrade to stream more Hulu content on Disney+.
