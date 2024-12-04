A Look at the Hulu Content All Disney+ Subscribers Can Now Access

Subscribers to only Disney+ can now access select Hulu content.
With the arrival of Disney+’s new ESPN tile and hub, those who subscribe only to Disney+ also now have access to select content on Hulu through a dedicated Hulu tile.

What’s Happening:

  • Today, Disney+ launched a new ESPN tile that provides a centralized location for a variety of ESPN+ streaming sports content, enabling subscribers to enjoy sports, general entertainment, and programming for children and families, all within a single app.
  • Subscribers to the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle in the U.S. will enjoy a seamless viewing experience with content through the Disney+ app.
  • Another new feature launched today is the inclusion of select Hulu content for Disney+ subscribers who are only subscribed to that service.
  • The Hulu titles we found on Disney+ today include the following series:
  • A selection of films are also included, such as:
    • All of Us Strangers
    • Die Hard
    • Quiz Lady
    • Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
    • The Greatest Hits
    • The Proposal
    • Sweet Home Alabama
    • Planet of the Apes
    • The Waterboy
    • Dodgeball
    • The Day After Tomorrow
    • Con Air
    • Date Night
    • The Heat
    • The Help
    • Armageddon
    • True Lies
    • Napoleon Dynamite
    • Deck the Halls
    • Happiest Season
    • Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
    • Flamin’ Hot
  • From the Hulu tile, subscribers are given the option to upgrade to stream more Hulu content on Disney+.

