First Look Images Showcase the Cast of “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip”

Walt Disney Studios has shared some first look images from their upcoming film, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip.
What’s Happening:
- Some new first-look images from the newly titled Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip have been revealed.
- In development since 2020, the new adaptation of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day is set to be released March 28th, 2025, exclusively on Disney+.
- From writer Matt Lopez and director Marvin Lemus, Alexander tells the story of 11-year-old Alexander Garcia who thinks he has the worst luck in the world. When his family sets off on a road trip to California, he’s pretty sure disaster awaits at every corner. His anxiety only increases when a family secret is revealed.
- The film stars Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez, Rose Portillo, Thom Nemer and Cheech Marin.
- The film is produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Lisa Henson. Marisol Roncali and Chelsea Ellis Bloch serve as casting directors.
