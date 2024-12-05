Disney+ Releases Trailer for “Doctor Who” Christmas Special “Joy to the World”

Disney+ has released the official trailer for the Doctor Who Christmas special titled Joy to the World.
- Disney+ has unveiled the official trailer for the highly anticipated Doctor Who Christmas special, titled Joy to the World, in advance of its premiere on December 25th at 9:10 a.m. PST / 12:10 p.m. EST.
- When Joy arrives at a London hotel in 2024, she uncovers a hidden entrance to the Time Hotel, where she encounters peril, dinosaurs, and the Doctor. Meanwhile, a sinister scheme is developing worldwide just in time for the Christmas season.
- Season two of Doctor Who is set to debut in 2025 on Disney+.
- A number of stills from the episode were also shared.
- Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor
- Nicola Coughlan as Joy
- Steph de Whalley as Anita
- Jonathan Aris as Melnak
- Joel Fry as Trev
- Peter Benedict as Basil
- Julia Watson as Hilda
- Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia
- Joy to the World is produced and scripted by Steven Moffat, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai, and showrun by Russell T Davies, with executive producers Joel Collins, Phil Collinson, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter.
