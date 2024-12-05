Disney+ Releases Trailer for “Doctor Who” Christmas Special “Joy to the World”

The cast includes Ncuti Gatwa, Nicola Coughlan and Steph de Whalley, among others.

Disney+ has released the official trailer for the Doctor Who Christmas special titled Joy to the World.

What's Happening:

Disney+ has unveiled the official trailer for the highly anticipated Doctor Who Christmas special, titled Joy to the World , in advance of its premiere on December 25th at 9:10 a.m. PST / 12:10 p.m. EST.

When Joy arrives at a London hotel in 2024, she uncovers a hidden entrance to the Time Hotel, where she encounters peril, dinosaurs, and the Doctor. Meanwhile, a sinister scheme is developing worldwide just in time for the Christmas season.

Season two of Doctor Who is set to debut in 2025 on Disney+.

A number of stills from the episode were also shared.

Cast:

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor

Nicola Coughlan as Joy

Steph de Whalley as Anita

Jonathan Aris as Melnak

Joel Fry as Trev

Peter Benedict as Basil

Julia Watson as Hilda

Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia

Credits:

Joy to the World is produced and scripted by Steven Moffat, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai, and showrun by Russell T Davies, with executive producers Joel Collins, Phil Collinson, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter.

