Special Preview of “American Idol” to Air After The Oscars on ABC 

A special preview of the upcoming season of American Idol will air following the live telecast of The Oscars on Sunday, March 2nd on ABC.

will air following the live telecast of The Oscars on Sunday, March 2nd on ABC. The season will premiere a week later on March 9th, and viewers will get to see the new judging panel that includes returning favorites Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie alongside former Idol winner Carrie Underwood.

winner Carrie Underwood. The eighth season of American Idol on ABC and the franchise’s 23rd season overall officially premieres with a two-hour episode on Sunday March 9th (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT), streaming the next day on Hulu

on ABC and the franchise's 23rd season overall officially premiates with a two-hour episode on Sunday March 9th (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT), streaming the next day on Hulu. The Oscars will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning television host Conan O'Brien

The telecast will also be rebroadcast in the Pacific Time zone in primetime after the live presentation.

