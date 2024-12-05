Special Preview of “American Idol” to Air After The Oscars on ABC 

ABC will follow up the live telecast of The Oscars on March 2nd with a special preview of American Idol, featuring new judge Carrie Underwood.
What’s Happening:
- A special preview of the upcoming season of American Idol will air following the live telecast of The Oscars on Sunday, March 2nd on ABC.
- The season will premiere a week later on March 9th, and viewers will get to see the new judging panel that includes returning favorites Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie alongside former Idol winner Carrie Underwood.
- The eighth season of American Idol on ABC and the franchise’s 23rd season overall officially premieres with a two-hour episode on Sunday March 9th (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT), streaming the next day on Hulu.
- The Oscars will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning television host Conan O’Brien, and will air live coast to coast on Sunday, March 2nd (7:00-10:30 p.m. EST/4:00-7:30 p.m. PST), on ABC.
- The telecast will also be rebroadcast in the Pacific Time zone in primetime after the live presentation.
More Disney TV News:
