Carrie Underwood Set to Perform at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2025”

Carrie Underwood will be closing out 2024 with a live performance for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025.
What’s Happening:
- ABC and Dick Clark Productions revealed the New York lineup for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025, the most-watched New Year’s Eve event in the country.
- Ryan Seacrest, celebrating his 20th year as host, will be joined by co-host Rita Ora to oversee the celebrations from Times Square, featuring a stellar lineup of performers such as Carrie Underwood, Megan Moroney, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
- Dayanara Torres will also return as co-host from Puerto Rico.
- The event will be broadcast live on ABC on Tuesday, December 31, starting at 8 p.m. EST, and will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.
- Now in its 54th year, the event celebrates music achievements with lively performances, beloved American personalities, and global New Year’s festivities.
Performers Include:
- Carrie Underwood
- Megan Moroney
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor
- Lenny Kravitz
- Teddy Swims
- Tinashe
- Cody Johnson
- Thomas Rhett
Credits:
- Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey, and Barry Adelman as executive producers.
What They're Saying:
- Carrie Underwood: “I have such fun memories of performing on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Times Square in both 2007 and 2015, and I’m so excited to perform just before the ball drops again this year. I’m thrilled to celebrate 20 years since winning American Idol by joining Ryan as he hosts his 20th New Year’s Eve in Times Square.”
