With Resurgence of Public Interest, a New “20/20” Investigates the Murder of JonBenét Ramsey

JonBenét Ramsey’s father sits down for an all-new interview with “Nightline” co-anchor Byron Pitts.

Yet another decades-old case is getting re-examined this year thanks to new evidence and public interest – the case of JonBenét Ramsey. Ramsey’s father John sits down for an exclusive interview in this week’s brand-new episode of 20/20 on ABC.

Almost 30 years after the story originally shocked the nation, law enforcement continues to search for answers in the unsolved murder of 6-year-old pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey.

The 81-year-old father of JonBenét, John, sits down with Nightline co-anchor Byron Pitts for an all-new interview in a brand-new edition of 20/20 , where reflecting on his daughter’s tragic death and the decades of suspicion that have followed both John and his late wife Patsy, despite having been cleared by authorities, and revealing what he would say to JonBenét today.

also includes rare interviews from the vault, including never-before-seen footage of anchor Barbara Walters’ interview with John and Patsy Ramsey, filmed just months after JonBenét’s death. Due to the recent resurgence of public interest, Colorado law enforcement is doubling down on efforts to finally solve this case with the help of new DNA technology, investigation techniques and evidence.

The all-new 20/20 airs on Friday, December 13th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

