Find Out How Elton John is “Still Standing” in the Latest Episode of ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline”

Robin Roberts sits down with music legend Elton John for a look back at his incredible life and career in the latest episode of ABC News Studios IMPACT x Nightline.
- Two years after taking his final bow on the tour stage and 55 years since his debut in Los Angeles, IMPACT x Nightline looks back at the career and life of Elton John.
- Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts sits down exclusively with the iconic singer to talk about the start of his career, as well as some of the highest moments and greatest challenges he faced along the way, including his battle with addiction, abusive childhood and struggles with loneliness.
- Additionally, Elton’s husband David Furnish joins the conversation to discuss their marriage and their lives as fathers to their two children.
- Elton has also had a profound impact on younger artists, with Lady Gaga, Charlie Puth and Brandi Carlile sharing what it is like working with the legendary musician.
- The new episode also features never-before-seen footage from the upcoming Disney+ documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late.
- Additional, new interviews include the following:
- David Furnish, husband to Elton John and co-director of Elton John: Never Too Late
- RJ Cutler, co-director of Elton John: Never Too Late
- Joe Levy, contributing editor, Rolling Stone
- Brittany Spanos, senior writer, Rolling Stone
- IMPACT x Nightline – Elton John: Still Standing is now streaming exclusively on Hulu.
