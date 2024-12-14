Maria Elena Salinas Announces Departure From ABC News

After just two years at ABC News, news anchor Maria Elena Salinas announced she is exiting the program on social media.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has shared that Maria Elena Salinas took to Instagram to announce that she will be departing ABC News.
- In her heartfelt social media post, the new personality reminisced about her time at the network and also thanked all of the journalists that she worked with.
- Salinas had previously spent her career working at Univision, reporting exclusively in Spanish. Her stint at ABC News was her first gig that catered to English speaking audiences.
- In her post, she thanked ABC News Live and Kimberly Goodwin for giving her the opportunity to “tell our stories to different audiences in different platforms.”
- Salinas joined ABC News back on March 30th, 2022. Prior to the position, she had served as a contributor for CBS News beginning in 2019.
- Starting at Universion’s LA affiliate KMEX-TV in 1981, Salinas contributed more than 30 years of her life as a co-anchor for Noticiero Univision.
- Salinas closed out her announcement with “Now I can really retire (maybe?)” hinting that she may return to journalism at some point.
- As for now, Salinas will be taking time to step back away from her career.
Read More ABC News: