Everything Coming to Disney+ in January 2025

Ring in the new year with Disney+! Disney’s streaming service just announced all of its planned additions for January 2025, including premieres of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, a new season of Goosebumps, and the finale of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.

New Exclusives

TV Shows

New Library Additions

Wednesday, January 1

  • Morphle: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)

Thursday, January 9

  • UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S2, 6 episodes)

Saturday, January 11

  • My Best Friend's An Animal (S1, 6 episodes)

Wednesday, January 15

Saturday, January 18

  • Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 3 episodes)

Sunday, January 22

  • Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light
  • To Catch a Smuggler: Tropical Takedown (S1, 10 episodes)

Wednesday, January 29

  • Foods that Built America (S5, 12 episodes)
  • Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup (S1, 8 episodes)
  • Pirates: Behind the Legends (S1, 8 episodes)
