Everything Coming to Disney+ in January 2025

Ring in the new year with Disney+! Disney’s streaming service just announced all of its planned additions for January 2025, including premieres of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, a new season of Goosebumps, and the finale of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.
New Exclusives
TV Shows
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
- January 7th – Episode 7
- January 14th – Episode 8
- Goosebumps: The Vanishing
- January 10th – All Episodes Streaming
- A Real Bug's Life (Season 2)
- January 15th – All Episodes Streaming
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
- January 28th – Two-Episode Premiere
New Library Additions
Wednesday, January 1
- Morphle: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)
Thursday, January 9
- UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S2, 6 episodes)
Saturday, January 11
- My Best Friend's An Animal (S1, 6 episodes)
Wednesday, January 15
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Global (S30-31 and 12, 58 episodes)
- History's Greatest Mysteries (S5, 15 episodes)
Saturday, January 18
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 3 episodes)
Sunday, January 22
- Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light
- To Catch a Smuggler: Tropical Takedown (S1, 10 episodes)
Wednesday, January 29
- Foods that Built America (S5, 12 episodes)
- Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup (S1, 8 episodes)
- Pirates: Behind the Legends (S1, 8 episodes)
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now