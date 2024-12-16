Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2025

Hulu has revealed all of its January 2025 new additions, including the highly anticipated Paradise, a new comedy special from Roy Wood Jr., and new episodes of ABC dramas, including Will Trent and High Potential. See everything coming (and going) on Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers: Special Premiere – January 17

In this stand-up special, Roy Wood Jr explores how lack of connection has sent society spiraling into a culture full of guns, protests, rude employees, self-check out lanes and sex parties, And why some of us would rather be alone rather than be connected.

Whiskey on the Rocks: Complete Season 1 – January 22

In the early hours of October 28, 1981, a Soviet nuclear Whiskey class submarine was spotted aground inside a restricted Swedish military area. The world teetered on the brink of disaster. With global superpowers on edge, the eyes of the world turned to Sweden's calm and collected prime minister, Thorbjörn Fälldin, a former sheep farmer, who faced the immense challenge of keeping peace between Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

Paradise: Series Premiere – January 28

“Paradise” is set in an upscale community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high stakes investigation unfolds.

New On Hulu in January

January 1:

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: Special Premiere ( ABC

( Kids Diana Show: Let's Celebrate Together: Complete Season 1 (Pocketwatch)

(Pocketwatch) Papa Jake: Epic Box Forts: Complete Season 1 (Pocketwatch)

(Pocketwatch) After Earth (2013)

(2013) American Psycho (2000) (25th Anniversary)

(2000) (25th Anniversary) The Devil's Own (1997)

(1997) The Devil's Own En Español (1997)

(1997) Dirty Grandpa (2016)

(2016) Empire Records (1995) (30th Anniversary)

(1995) (30th Anniversary) Ender's Game (2013)

(2013) The Great Debaters (2007)

(2007) Heat (1995) (30th Anniversary)

(1995) (30th Anniversary) Insidious (2011)

(2011) Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

(2013) Insidious: Chapter 2 En Español (2013)

(2013) Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) (10th Anniversary)

(2015) (10th Anniversary) Insidious: Chapter 3 En Español (2015) (10th Anniversary)

(2015) (10th Anniversary) The Intouchables (2011)

(2011) John Wick (2014)

(2014) John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

(2017) John Wick: Chapter 3 (2019)

(2019) The King Of Comedy (1983)

(1983) Little Manhattan (2005)

(2005) Man of the House (2005)

(2005) Man Of The House En Español (1995) (30th Anniversary)

(1995) (30th Anniversary) Mr. Deeds (2002)

(2002) Pacific Rim (2013)

(2013) Paddington (2014)

(2014) Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

(2009) Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015) (10th Anniversary)

(2015) (10th Anniversary) Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 En Español (2015) (10th Anniversary)

(2015) (10th Anniversary) Paul Blart: Mall Cop En Español (2009)

(2009) Shutter (2008)

(2008) Sorry To Bother You (2018)

(2018) The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada (2005)

(2005) The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada En Español (2005)

(2005) Threesome (1994)

(1994) The Town (2010)

(2010) To Rome With Love (2012)

(2012) The Walk (2015) (10th Anniversary)

(2015) (10th Anniversary) xXx (2002)

(2002) xXx En Español (2002)

(2002) xXx: State of the Union (2005)

(2005) xXx: State of the Union En Español (2005)

January 2:

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere (ABC)

(ABC) American Pickers: Complete Season 25

Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart: Complete Season 1

The Butcher: Complete Season 1

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 3 (Vice)

(Vice) My City's Just Not That Into Me: Complete Season 1

The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 1

January 3:

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Series Premiere (ABC)

(ABC) Animal Control: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

(Fox) Going Dutch: Series Premiere (Fox)

(Fox) Mother's Instinct (2024)

January 7:

Dead Pixels: Complete Seasons 1-2 (BBC)

(BBC) Stopmotion (2023)

January 8:

The Rookie : Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

(ABC) Will Trent : Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

(ABC) Doc: Series Premiere (Fox)

(Fox) Ishura: Season 2 Premiere

Fall (2022)

(2022) 65 (2023)

January 9:

Celebrity Jeopardy! : Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

(ABC) Shifting Gears: Season 1 Premiere (ABC)

(ABC) Biography: Alice Cooper: Complete Season 1

Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh: Complete Season 1

Biography: Jeff Dunham – Talking Heads: Complete Season 1

Biography: Jeff Foxworthy – Stand Up Guy: Complete Season 1

Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 2

Extreme Builds: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Files: Complete Season 1

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

More Power: Complete Season 1

My Hero Academia: Season 7, Episodes 148-159 (DUBBED)

Kitchen Nightmares: Season Premiere (Fox)

(Fox) Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

(Fox) Dance First

65 En Español (2023)

January 10:

Goosebumps : The Vanishing: Season Premiere

The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story (2024)

(2024) American Star (2024)

January 12:

The Silent Hour (2024)

January 13:

Toilet Bound Hanako-kun: Season 2 Premiere (SUBBED)

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 2

The First 48: Complete Season 25

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 2

Murder At The Motel: Complete Season 1

Quarter Ton Teen: Complete Season 1

January 14:

My Penguin Friend (2024)

January 15:

Unmasked: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Hulu Original)

(Hulu Original) Sniper: The Ultimate Competition: Complete Season 1

January 17:

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers: Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

(Hulu Original) The Bad Shepard (2024)

January 20:

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

January 21:

Rurouni Kenshin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Sleep (2023)

January 22:

Whiskey on the Rocks: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Hulu Original)

January 23:

The Misfit of Demon King Academy: Complete Season 1-2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

PERSONA5 the Animation: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 4

Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits: Complete Season 1

January 24:

The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story (2024)

(2024) Arcadian (2024)

(2024) City of Dreams (2023)

January 28:

Paradise: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

(Hulu Original) The Bachelor : Season 29 Premiere (ABC)

(ABC) Humane (2024)

January 30:

The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 5

Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 1

January 31:

Rachael Ray's Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 1

Scamanda : Series Premiere

Take Cover (2024)

Leaving Hulu in January

January 2:

Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)

January 6:

The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)

January 9:

Pharma Bro (2021)

January 13:

Ailey (2021)

January 14:

Bergman Island (2021)

January 20:

Paris, 13th District (2021)

January 21:

The Estate (2020)

January 26:

Happening (2021)

January 27:

Mayday (2021)

January 28:

Charli XCX: Alone Together (2021)

(2021) 9 Bullets (2022)

(2022) Assassin (2023)

(2023) Stop and Go (2021)

January 29:

The Reef: Stalked (2022)

(2022) Gigi & Nate (2022)

January 31:

Small Engine Repair (2021)

(2021) 10.0 Earthquake (2014)

(2014) 12 Pups of Christmas (2019)

(2019) A Chance for Christmas (2021)

(2021) A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

(2019) A Snow White Christmas (2018)

(2018) A Unicorn for Christmas (2021)

(2021) An En Vogue Christmas (2014)

(2014) Christmas Crush (2019)

(2019) Country Christmas Album (2018)

(2018) Four Cousins and a Christmas (2021)

(2021) Merry Kissmas (2015)

(2015) The Spruces and the Pines (2017)

