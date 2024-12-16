“Messi and the Giants” Animated Series Inspired by Lionel Messi Coming to Disney Channel and Disney+

Disney Branded Television has acquired the project from Sony Music Vision and Sony Pictures Television – Kids.

Disney Branded Television has acquired a new animated series from Sony Pictures Television – Kids inspired by worldwide football sensation Lionel Messi.

What’s Happening:

Messi and the Giants unfolds in an epic saga where a young boy named Leo is transported from his home in Argentina into a fantastical alternate universe.

unfolds in an epic saga where a young boy named Leo is transported from his home in Argentina into a fantastical alternate universe. Each 22-minute episode will take kids on a coming-of-age journey, personified in 12-year-old Leo.

The once-thriving world of Iko is in tatters at the mercy of the Giants who rule the 10 realms. Only one hero can save them… and he’s the size of a flea. Young Leo is plucked from another world to lead the fight against the tyrannical villains who have kept the 10 realms under their control.

Lionel Messi is a fútbol world champion with the Argentine National Team and a global icon and inspiration to millions around the world, and his sportsmanship and passion for the sport will be featured heavily throughout the series.

The series will be overseen by executive producer Guy Toubes ( Transformers: Robots in Disguise ), with animation provided by Atlantis Animation, a Canary Island-based company ( Miraculous Ladybug season five) and director Dan Creteur.

), with animation provided by Atlantis Animation, a Canary Island-based company ( season five) and director Dan Creteur. The series was developed by Toubes and Creteur under the creative direction of Sony Music Vision and Sony Pictures Television – Kids, in partnership with Messi, and will be available in English, Spanish and many other languages.

Messi and the Giants is set to premiere on Disney Channel Disney+

What They’re Saying:

Lionel Messi: “I always dreamed of being involved in a project that would share the values of sports, the very same values that have been so important to my career, with younger generations. Nothing truly is impossible with teamwork, perseverance, discipline, and hard work. I look forward to sharing this series with kids around the world, and I hope I will inspire them and motivate them to achieve their own dreams. Ever since I was a kid, I always loved animated series, and I look forward to watching this series with my own kids.”

“I always dreamed of being involved in a project that would share the values of sports, the very same values that have been so important to my career, with younger generations. Nothing truly is impossible with teamwork, perseverance, discipline, and hard work. I look forward to sharing this series with kids around the world, and I hope I will inspire them and motivate them to achieve their own dreams. Ever since I was a kid, I always loved animated series, and I look forward to watching this series with my own kids.” Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: “Football — or soccer as we call it in the United States — is the world’s most beloved sport, uniting and captivating millions of fans of all ages. We are proud to work with Lionel Messi and Sony Pictures Television to bring Messi and the Giants to our passionate, global kids’ audience. We know that its themes of family, friendship, and teamwork will resonate with not only football enthusiasts but everyone everywhere who loves a great story.”

“Football — or soccer as we call it in the United States — is the world’s most beloved sport, uniting and captivating millions of fans of all ages. We are proud to work with Lionel Messi and Sony Pictures Television to bring to our passionate, global kids’ audience. We know that its themes of family, friendship, and teamwork will resonate with not only football enthusiasts but everyone everywhere who loves a great story.” Joe D’Ambrosia, EVP and general manager, Sony Pictures Television – Kids: “Football is one of those rare sports that brings people together and shines a light on the true meaning of teamwork. It’s been a privilege to team with Leo and our colleagues at Sony Music on this first-time collaboration. We’re thrilled that Disney is giving a global platform to this fun take on a classic tale and look forward to launching a global consumer products and branded partnerships program alongside the show’s debut.”

“Football is one of those rare sports that brings people together and shines a light on the true meaning of teamwork. It’s been a privilege to team with Leo and our colleagues at Sony Music on this first-time collaboration. We’re thrilled that Disney is giving a global platform to this fun take on a classic tale and look forward to launching a global consumer products and branded partnerships program alongside the show’s debut.” Afo Verde, chairman and CEO, Sony Music Latin Iberia: “There is an incredible team all working together on this project, with Leo’s magic as the inspiration behind it all. We are thrilled that Disney has now joined our roster to help bring this imaginative series to audiences and inspire fans all around the world.”