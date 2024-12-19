George Stephanopoulos Secures New Deal With ABC News

George Stephanopoulos has finalized a new agreement with ABC News.
What's Happening:
- George Stephanopoulos has secured a new deal with ABC News, ensuring his continued position as co-host of Good Morning America, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the news division on Wednesday.
- According to Deadline, Stephanopoulos has signed a multiyear contract, though the exact details have not been revealed.
- This deal is said to be unrelated to ABC's recent $16 million settlement with President-elect Donald Trump, who had filed a lawsuit in March over comments made by Stephanopoulos on his Sunday program, This Week.
- It was indicated that the new contract was completed before the settlement was reached.
