Special Edition of “20/20” to Look at the CEO Murder Case Gripping the Nation

“Manhunt: Luigi Mangione and the CEO Murder – A Special Edition of 20/20” airs Thursday, December 19th.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

This Thursday, a special new edition of 20/20 will look into the case that’s gripping the nation – that of Luigi Mangione and the murdered CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

What’s Happening:

  • The one-hour edition of ABC’s 20/20 takes a deep dive into a story that riveted the nation, providing a minute-by-minute investigation of the cold-blooded execution of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the shocking social media backlash that turned the alleged murderer into a folk hero for some.
  • ABC News has obtained an exclusive audio recording of his voice, allowing Mangione to speak about his travels through Asia.
  • The special also reveals new details about the hunt for the suspect, examines what may have driven alleged killer Luigi Mangione to murder, and profiles new reporting on the writings found in Mangione’s backpack, what police are calling a handwritten confession criticizing the healthcare system, and the three ominous words written on the shell casings.
  • The special includes interviews with:
    • a friend of the suspect
    • Brad Garrett, a former FBI profiler and ABC News contributor
    • Aaron Katersky, ABC News senior investigative correspondent
    • Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal contributor and defense attorney
    • Josh Margolin, ABC News chief investigative reporter
    • Josh Einiger, WABC Eyewitness News reporter
  • Manhunt: Luigi Mangione and the CEO Murder – A Special Edition of 20/20 airs Thursday, December 19th (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

More Disney TV News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning