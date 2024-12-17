Performers Revealed for the “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024” on ABC

Get ready to hear from some of music’s biggest superstars, like Katy Perry, Tate McRae, Teddy Swims, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey and more.
by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 airs tomorrow night, December 18th on ABC, and the lineup of performers has been revealed.

What’s Happening:

  • Select performances from the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, filmed at the Madison Square Garden concert in New York City and the Intuit Dome concert in Los Angeles, will be featured during the ABC special.
  • The special, which is hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Elvis Duran, features performances from artists including:
    • Katy Perry
    • twenty one pilots
    • Tate McRae
    • Meghan Trainor
    • Teddy Swims
    • T-Pain
    • Benson Boone
    • Gracie Abrams
    • Madison Beer
    • Kane Brown
    • Paris Hilton
    • The Kid LAROI
    • Shaboozey
    • NCT Dream
  • In addition to the live performances, the two-hour primetime special will also showcase backstage segments with featured performers and special presenters with special appearances by Hailey Bieber, Drew Barrymore, Nikki Glaser, Martha Stewart, Kyle Mooney, the cast of Queer Eye, Madison Bailey, Sarah Michelle Geller, Owen Thiele and many more.
  • iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 airs Wednesday, December 18th (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

More Disney TV News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning