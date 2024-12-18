“The Year: 2024” Returns for 14th Annual Broadcast Next Week on ABC

ABC’s The Year is set to return for its 14th year in a row on Thursday, December 26th, looking back at all of the year’s biggest stories.

What’s Happening:

Hosted by Robin Roberts, the two-hour primetime special will take a look back at all of the most iconic and memorable moments of 2024.

The Year: 2024 brings audiences a star-studded and news-filled look at the events that defined the past year with commentary from newsmakers, celebrities, and cultural and political contributors.

brings audiences a star-studded and news-filled look at the events that defined the past year with commentary from newsmakers, celebrities, and cultural and political contributors. The special will feature interviews with musicians Elton John, Teddy Swims and Shaboozey, actor Lisa Ann Walter, Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik, Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God and more.

co-host Charlamagne Tha God and more. Roberts will be joined by other ABC News contributors, including World News Tonight ’s David Muir, Good Morning America anchors Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer, ABC News Live Prime and World News Tonight Sunday anchor Linsey Davis, and more.

’s David Muir, anchors Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer, and Sunday anchor Linsey Davis, and more. The special will also feature a look back at the 2024 presidential race from ABC News’ powerhouse political team and include exclusive interviews with Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump and senior advisor to President-elect Trump, Lynne Patton.

The Year: 2024 airs Thursday, December 26th at 9:00-11:00 p.m. EST on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu

More Disney TV News: