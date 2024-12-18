New National Geographic Special to Dive Into the Creation of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

National Geographic will take a deep dive into Disney Cruise Line’s new island destination in a brand-new special airing next month.
What’s Happening:
- Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point will give National Geographic viewers an in-depth look into Disney Cruise Line’s newest island destination, which officially debuted back in June 2024.
- A new story is unfolding on the Bahamian island of Eleuthera, where locals and Disney Imagineers collaborate on an ambitious mission: create a sun-soaked cruise destination that is also a sustainable celebration of Bahamian culture, prioritizing the local people and wildlife. Trek, dive and dance with the team bringing Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point to life as opening day approaches.
- This follows a similar special from two years ago which looked into the creation of Disney’s then-newest ship, the Disney Wish.
- Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point premieres January 17th, 2025 at 10/9c on National Geographic and will then be available on Disney+ and Hulu beginning February 17th.
