More Details on National Geographic’s “Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship” Airing Christmas Eve

Disney has revealed some more information on the previously announced National Geographic documentary, Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship.

What’s Happening:

Get an inside look at the making of Disney Cruise Line Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship .

. This 90-minute special follows the process of designing, constructing and launching the Disney Wish through the eyes of the incredible Disney Cruise Line and Walt Disney Imagineering teams that brought the ship to life.

At the helm of this first-of-its-kind Disney Cruise Line documentary are National Geographic filmmakers Chad Cohen (director, writer and producer) and Bethany Jones (producer and writer) in partnership with Disney Yellow Shoes.

Here’s the official description: “At a two-centuries old shipyard on Germany’s North Sea, a marvel of modern engineering is taking shape. Hundreds of construction workers, engineers, architects, designers, animators, composers, storytellers, cast and crew are transforming 144,000 tons of steel into perhaps the most enchanting vessel ever to take to sea. They’re making the Disney Wish a reality.”

“At a two-centuries old shipyard on Germany’s North Sea, a marvel of modern engineering is taking shape. Hundreds of construction workers, engineers, architects, designers, animators, composers, storytellers, cast and crew are transforming 144,000 tons of steel into perhaps the most enchanting vessel ever to take to sea. They’re making the Disney Wish a reality.” Check out the teaser trailer over on the Disney Parks Blog

The enchanting special will premiere Saturday, December 24th at 9/8c on the National Geographic Channel.

If you want to learn more now about the making of the Disney Wish, then check out our previous post and video

For more on Disney’s newest cruise ship, check out our Disney Wish tag