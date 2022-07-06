Event Recap: “The Making of the Disney Wish” from Disney Cruise Line’s Christening Cruise

Have you ever wondered what it takes to bring a Disney Cruise Line vessel to life? During the Disney Wish Christening Cruise, I got to attend a panel with some of the creative team behind Disney’s “Castle on the Seas” hosted by Yolanda Cade (Vice President of Communications, Disney Signature Experiences). Presented on Friday, July 1st, Guests were given insight into the behind-the-scenes process to create the fifth ship in Disney’s fleet and you can enjoy the full presentation below. But first, a few highlights that we learned.

Imagineering Global Ambassador Bob Weis hired Laura Cabo (VP Portfolio Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering) in part because she had never been on a cruise ship before. He wanted someone who could bring a fresh take to the cruising experience, not reusing the formula that made the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, and Disney Fantasy the ships we know and love today. When the team decided on a theme of “enchantment,” the name of the new ship became obvious – Disney Wish. Borrowed from the song “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” Cinderella became the central character of the atrium, known on this ship as the Grand Hall. Laura envisioned a free-flowing design that would be easy to navigate, doing away with the traditional adult district and scattering lounges and entertainment venues around decks 3, 4, and 5.

Speaking of entertainment, Denise Case (Director, Entertainment Creative, Disney Cruise Line) shared her excitement for all of the performance opportunities on the ship. In addition to the Walt Disney Theater, the Grand Hall includes a stage and decks 11, 12, and 13 were designed with tiered small pools instead of the standard large ones, allowing more Guests to experience deck parties. Even the restaurants were designed with entertainment in mind, particularly Arendelle, where an elevated stage sits at the center of the dining room as Guests attend the engagement party of Anna and Kristoff following the events of Frozen 2.

Danny Handke (Senior Creative Director, Walt Disney Imagineering) handled all the “nerd” stuff on the ship, particularly the creation of the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge and the Worlds of Marvel restaurant. His wife Sachi Handke (Project Coordinator, Show Design & Production, Walt Disney Imagineering) handled the digital assets in these spaces, working closely with Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic on Hyperspace Lounge and with Marvel Studios on Worlds of Marvel. Hyperspace Lounge has lots of Easter Eggs outside of the viewport for Star Wars fans to find and for parents with kids, their younglings can keep the Hyperspace Lounge powered up at the interactive Kids Zone area Star Wars: Cargo Bay. The rafters include porg poop and since Lucasfilm hadn’t decided what color that is, Danny and his team got to make the decision. You’ll have to visit the space to find out what color porg poop is.

Lisa Pickett (Hotel Director, Disney Wish) talked about the design of the cabins, each of which are themed to a royal Disney character. A first for Disney Cruise Line, the ship features a two-story Wish Tower suite in one of the funnels, which can sleep up to eight Guests and has interactive elements from the world of Moana. Two other deluxe suites are themed to Sleeping Beauty.

Learn more about the creation of the Disney Wish by enjoying the full presentation below.