“Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship” Airing Christmas Eve on National Geographic

DIsney Cruise Line fans who want to learn more about the creation of the various ships are in luck, as a new special doing just that will be airing soon on National Geographic.
What’s Happening:
- Get an inside look at the making of Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, with the new special Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship.
- The enchanting special will premiere Saturday, December 24th at 9/8c on the National Geographic Channel.
- No other details regarding the special have been released, including whether or not it will also head to Disney+.
- If you want to learn more now about the making of the Disney Wish, then check out our previous post and video of a presentation with Imagineers who worked on the project.
- For more on Disney’s newest cruise ship, check out our Disney Wish tag, where you’ll find dozens of posts touring every inch of the ship.
More Disney Cruise Line News:
- The all-new Pixar Day at Sea is coming to the Disney Fantasy in early January, and Disney Cruise Line has revealed some fun treats and special activities that will be available onboard.
- We knew Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse would be wearing special anniversary outfits for the upcoming Silver At Sea Celebrations, but now we know their friends will be dressed to celebrate as well!
- Disney Cruise Line will be returning to beautiful destinations in the Bahamas, Caribbean, and Mexico in early 2024.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning