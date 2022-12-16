“Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship” Airing Christmas Eve on National Geographic

DIsney Cruise Line fans who want to learn more about the creation of the various ships are in luck, as a new special doing just that will be airing soon on National Geographic.

What’s Happening:

Get an inside look at the making of Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, with the new special Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship .

. The enchanting special will premiere Saturday, December 24th at 9/8c on the National Geographic Channel.

No other details regarding the special have been released, including whether or not it will also head to Disney+

