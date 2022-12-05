Entertainment Offerings Revealed For Disney Cruise Line’s Pixar Day At Sea

Beginning next month on the Disney Fantasy, Pixar Day at Sea will debut with some “incredible” entertainment offerings!

What’s Happening:

Starting Jan. 7th, nine seven-night sailings on the Disney Fantasy will include a day-long celebration dedicated to the beloved tales from Pixar Animation Studios. Featuring an all-new nighttime spectacular, character encounters, dance and pool parties, and activities for the entire family.

Characters will abound during Pixar Day at Sea, including character greetings with some favorites from Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., The Incredibles and Inside Out, along with Miguel ( Coco) , Remy ( Ratatouille ) and Dug and Russell from Up. Be sure to keep your ears open for special ship-wide guest announcements from Dug, Dory ( Finding Nemo, Finding Dory ), Edna Mode ( The Incredibles, Incredibles 2) and Roz ( Monsters, Inc. ).

and along with Miguel ( , Remy ( ) and Dug and Russell from Be sure to keep your ears open for special ship-wide guest announcements from Dug, Dory ( ), Edna Mode ( and Roz ( ). Celebrate the friends you’ve met throughout the day with the “Pixar Pals Celebration,” an interactive, high-energy deck party extravaganza in the early evening featuring many favorite Pixar pals. During the day, guests can enjoy a variety of activities – such as “Crush’s Totally Awesome Pool Party,” featuring pool-side games with interactions from the dude himself – and other surprise interactive moments on the upper decks.

At the conclusion of Pixar Day at Sea, The Incredibles will be guests of honor at a super celebration up on deck. Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible and Frozone will be on scene for “An Incredible Deck Party: Celebrate the Supers” as they receive a smooth sailing award for a spectacular day at sea – that is, until Jack-Jack is discovered on the loose about the ship. Action, antics and surprises ensue, ending with a fireworks finale that will send The Incredibles – and your family – off in super spirits.

In between character encounters, pool parties and deck shows, there will be an abundance of Pixar-themed activities offered on this day at sea, including the chance to meet the Pixar storytellers behind the movies, learn to draw your favorite characters and watch many of the movies at the heart of the celebration.

You will be able to test your memory skills with “Dory’s Memory Game,” get in touch with your emotions at the Inside Out Game Show, become an honorary member of the Green Army Patrol during “Sarge Says,” make Remy’s favorite dish, Ratatouille, at “Anyone Can Cook” or take the stage with your best jokes during a Monsters, Inc. Open Mike Nite. Themed activities created especially for kids will include making music with Miguel ( Coco ), chilling out with Ian ( Onward ) and building their very own Forky ( Toy Story 4 ).

Game Show, become an honorary member of the Green Army Patrol during “Sarge Says,” make Remy’s favorite dish, Ratatouille, at “Anyone Can Cook” or take the stage with your best jokes during a Open Mike Nite. Themed activities created especially for kids will include making music with Miguel ( ), chilling out with Ian ( and building their very own Forky ( ). The Disney Parks Blog has also teased more announcements regarding Pixar Day at Sea in the future, including a “rootin’ tootin’ breakfast” that will be revealed in the coming days or weeks.