Wardrobe Revealed For More Characters During Disney Cruise Line’s Silver Anniversary At Sea

We knew Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse would be wearing special anniversary outfits for the upcoming Silver At Sea Celebrations, but now we know their friends will be dressed to celebrate as well!

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line

The new outfits will feature the new color for the Disney Cruise Line anniversary celebration, “Shimmering Seas!”

Recently, more details were revealed regarding the celebration and Mickey and Minnie Mouse in their celebration garb were showcased at that time.

On a warm summer day in July 1998, the Disney Magic embarked on its maiden voyage, introducing the world to a new kind of cruise vacation where families are immersed in Disney storytelling, dazzling entertainment and unparalleled hospitality at sea. For 25 years, Disney Cruise Line has been a porthole through which guests experience global destinations and create cherished memories onboard a one-of-a-kind fleet of enchanting ships.

The “Silver Anniversary at Sea” celebration will be featured on summer cruises aboard all five Disney Cruise Line ships. Guests will encounter new entertainment, limited-time enhancements, eye-catching decor, whimsical merchandise and other delightful surprises, all imbued with the magical spirit of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse (and all their friends) will don dazzling new ensembles to mark the occasion. Their coordinated looks will feature shimmering, multi-toned fabric and swirling designs reminiscent of ocean waves. The iconic duo will make appearances in their festive attire exclusively aboard “Silver Anniversary at Sea” sailings across the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

For more information about the Silver Anniversary At Sea, be sure to check out our original post here.