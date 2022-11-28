Disney Cruise Line to Celebrate 25th Anniversary in 2023 with “Silver Anniversary at Sea” Offerings

In 2023, the Disney Cruise Line will be celebrating its 25th anniversary, and Disney will celebrate with limited-time “Silver Anniversary at Sea” offerings across all five Disney Cruise Line ships from May through September 2023.

What’s Happening:

On a warm summer day in July 1998, the Disney Magic embarked on its maiden voyage, introducing the world to a new kind of cruise vacation where families are immersed in Disney storytelling, dazzling entertainment and unparalleled hospitality at sea. For 25 years, Disney Cruise Line has been a porthole through which guests experience global destinations and create cherished memories onboard a one-of-a-kind fleet of enchanting ships.

The “Silver Anniversary at Sea” celebration will be featured on summer cruises aboard all five Disney Cruise Line ships. Guests will encounter new entertainment, limited-time enhancements, eye-catching decor, whimsical merchandise and other delightful surprises, all imbued with the magical spirit of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse will don dazzling new ensembles to mark the occasion. Their coordinated looks will feature shimmering, multi-toned fabric and swirling designs reminiscent of ocean waves. The iconic duo will make appearances in their festive attire exclusively aboard “Silver Anniversary at Sea” sailings across the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Disney Cruise Line will debut a signature song to serve as the soundtrack of the celebration, tunefully threading nostalgic memories of vacations past with the anticipation of new family adventures to come. The uplifting new melody will manifest in a variety of ways during summer sailings.

New family entertainment and activities will culminate in shimmering evening experiences created exclusively for the anniversary celebration.

Throughout their voyage, guests will discover themed culinary creations, from fanciful desserts to inspired craft cocktails and beyond.

Guests can commemorate Disney Cruise Line’s “Silver Anniversary at Sea” with the Shimmering Seas Collection, a line of dedicated merchandise featuring a new signature color. Inspired by the magical glow of sunshine reflecting upon turquoise waters, the Shimmering Seas Collection will include an assortment of apparel, accessories, drinkware, keepsakes and more.

Additional details about new entertainment, merchandise and other celebratory experiences will be announced at a later date.

Cruises featuring the “Silver Anniversary at Sea” celebration will sail to the Bahamas, Caribbean, Europe and Alaska during the summer of 2023: Departing from Miami May 24th to September 4th, the Disney Magic will visit destinations in the Bahamas and Caribbean, including Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay. The Disney Wonder will depart on Alaskan voyages from Vancouver, Canada May 15th to September 11th with stops in Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and more. From May 7th to September 17th, the Disney Dream will sail transatlantic and European itineraries, including the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the Greek Isles. The Disney Fantasy will set sail from Port Canaveral, Florida May 6th to September 2nd to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, each with a day at Castaway Cay. Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, will depart on sailings to Nassau, Bahamas and Castaway Cay May 1st to September 8th from Port Canaveral.



What They’re Saying:

Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line, said: “For two-and-a-half decades, Disney Cruise Line has built an incredible legacy of creating unforgettable vacation memories for families around the world. Of course, at the heart of this anniversary celebration are our dedicated cast and crew members who continuously deliver legendary service and create magic at sea for our guests every day. Whether returning as a member of our Castaway Club or sailing with us for the first time, we are thrilled to invite guests of all ages to be a part of our very special anniversary festivities next summer.”