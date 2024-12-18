Disney+ Subscribers Can Save 50% on Third and Fourth Guests Under 18 Years Old on Select Disney Cruise Line Vacations

This offer is valid for select sailings on Disney Wonder, Disney Dream and Disney Wish in 2025.

Disney+ subscribers can save on a Disney Cruise Line vacation for select sailings in 2025 on the Disney Wonder, Disney Dream and Disney Wish.

What’s Happening:

A new offer has been introduced for Disney+ subscribers, allowing third and fourth guests under the age of 17 to sail for half price with two full-fare guests in the same stateroom.

This offer is available for select sailings from January 3rd, 2025, through June 30th, 2025, and taxes, fees, and port expenses are not included.

Set sail from either Fort Lauderdale or Port Canaveral in Florida or enjoy magical cruises on select sailings from Sydney and Melbourne, Australia. The Disney+ offer is available on: Select 3-, 4- and 5-Night Cruises from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to The Bahamas and Caribbean on the Disney Dream—featuring stops at one or both Disney island destinations, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point and Disney Castaway Cay Select 3- and 4-Night Cruises from Port Canaveral, Florida to The Bahamas on the Disney Wish, featuring a visit to Disney Castaway Cay Select 2-, 3-, 4- and 6-Night Disney Magic at Sea Cruises from Melbourne, Australia

If you’re looking to make use of this offer, be sure to contact our friends over at Mouse Fan Travel

Blockout Dates on Sailings:

Disney Wish (Port Canaveral) January 3, 2025 January 6, 2025 January 10, 2025 January 13, 2025 January 17, 2025 January 20, 2025 January 27, 2025 February 3, 2025 February 14, 2025 February 17, 2025 March 17, 2025 March 24, 2025 May 5, 2025

Disney Dream (Fort Lauderdale) January 4, 2025 January 9, 2025 January 13, 2025 January 18, 2025 January 27, 2025 February 1, 2025 February 10, 2025 February 24, 2025 March 10, 2025 March 15, 2025 March 24, 2025 March 29, 2025 April 3, 2025 April 7, 2025 June 16, 2025 June 30, 2025

Disney Wonder (Melbourne) Offer ends with the February 3, 2025 sailing and excludes all sailings after February 7, 2025.



Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now