Disney+ Subscribers Can Save 50% on Third and Fourth Guests Under 18 Years Old on Select Disney Cruise Line Vacations

Disney+ subscribers can save on a Disney Cruise Line vacation for select sailings in 2025 on the Disney Wonder, Disney Dream and Disney Wish.
What’s Happening:
- A new offer has been introduced for Disney+ subscribers, allowing third and fourth guests under the age of 17 to sail for half price with two full-fare guests in the same stateroom.
- This offer is available for select sailings from January 3rd, 2025, through June 30th, 2025, and taxes, fees, and port expenses are not included.
- Set sail from either Fort Lauderdale or Port Canaveral in Florida or enjoy magical cruises on select sailings from Sydney and Melbourne, Australia. The Disney+ offer is available on:
- Select 3-, 4- and 5-Night Cruises from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to The Bahamas and Caribbean on the Disney Dream—featuring stops at one or both Disney island destinations, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point and Disney Castaway Cay
- Select 3- and 4-Night Cruises from Port Canaveral, Florida to The Bahamas on the Disney Wish, featuring a visit to Disney Castaway Cay
- Select 2-, 3-, 4- and 6-Night Disney Magic at Sea Cruises from Melbourne, Australia
- If you’re looking to make use of this offer, be sure to contact our friends over at Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney Cruise Line travel needs.
Blockout Dates on Sailings:
- Disney Wish (Port Canaveral)
- January 3, 2025
- January 6, 2025
- January 10, 2025
- January 13, 2025
- January 17, 2025
- January 20, 2025
- January 27, 2025
- February 3, 2025
- February 14, 2025
- February 17, 2025
- March 17, 2025
- March 24, 2025
- May 5, 2025
- Disney Dream (Fort Lauderdale)
- January 4, 2025
- January 9, 2025
- January 13, 2025
- January 18, 2025
- January 27, 2025
- February 1, 2025
- February 10, 2025
- February 24, 2025
- March 10, 2025
- March 15, 2025
- March 24, 2025
- March 29, 2025
- April 3, 2025
- April 7, 2025
- June 16, 2025
- June 30, 2025
- Disney Wonder (Melbourne)
- Offer ends with the February 3, 2025 sailing and excludes all sailings after February 7, 2025.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com