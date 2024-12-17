Enjoy the Reprise of “How Far I’ll Go” from “The Tale of Moana” Aboard the Disney Treasure

Playbill has exclusively shared a clip from the new Disney Cruise Line adaptation of “Moana.”

We’ve gotten a preview of a lot of the Disney Treasure so far, but footage from the new show, The Tale of Moana, has been kept as a surprise for cruisers. But now, we’re getting a look at the reprise of “How Far I’ll Go” from the show.

What’s Happening:

Playbill Tale of Moana show aboard the Disney Treasure.

The Tale of Moana begins in modern day on the fictional island of Motunui, in a set design filled with hints of the cultures of the Pacific Islands that will appear throughout the show. The spirit of Gramma Tala, the show's narrator, introduces her granddaughter, where (through dance and songs in a mix of languages including Tuvaluan, Tokelauan and Samoan) we will learn how the ocean chooses young Moana for an incredible journey to restore the heart of Te Fiti.

The exclusive clip showcases Kaena Kekoa as Moana performing the reprise of "How Far I'll Go."

Moana was adapted for the stage by Anna K. Jacobs and directed by Connor Gallagher, with choreography from Peter Rockford Espiritu and Gallagher.

The Tale of Moana plays at The Walt Disney Theatre aboard the Disney Treasure, which has 1,274 seats, more than several Broadway theaters.

Two other shows are featured aboard the Disney Treasure – Disney Seas the Adventure and Beauty and the Beast.

and . Check out Alex’s review The Tale of Moana and see just how far this show goes to dazzle guests.

