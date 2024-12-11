Photos: Ev’rybody Wants to Visit the Disney Treasure’s New Scat Cat Lounge

The piano bar replaces Nightingale's, the Cinderella-themed location on the Disney Wish.
The Scat Cat Lounge on board the new Disney Treasure replaces Nightingale's on the Disney Wish, but with a truly groovy twist.

This hyper stylish piano bar, located on Deck 3 Mid, features a stylish ode to the Aristocats and jazz clubs of yore.

Many details throughout the space highlight the animated classic, along with the film’s Parisian setting.

The most notable difference from the space’s Disney Wish incarnation is the inclusion of “outdoor” seating, placing a bar in the Grand Hall for cocktails and conversation.

