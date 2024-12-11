Both the attraction and the feature film serve as inspiration for the new Disney Cruise Line game.

If you’ve been on a Disney Cruise Line cruise, you know that playing some of the many games available can be a very fun way to pass the time at sea. Some of these games are trivia or game show-style, but others can be more interactive and physical. The latter is the case with the Disney Treasure’s new "The Jungle Cruise: An Interactive Story Adventure."

The game is, of course, inspired by the Disney Parks attraction, but also takes some healthy influence from the 2021 Jungle Cruise movie, with two cast members taking on the roles of Dwayne Johnson’s Frank and Emily Blunt’s Lily as they lead two teams in competition in imaginary, rope-designated Jungle Cruise boats. The game involves some amusing physical moments, as participants are asked to react to various challenges you learn you’re encountering along the way. And yes, rest assured, the backside of water gets some love!

With the Disney Treasure media preview underway, Laughing Place had the chance to check out "The Jungle Cruise: An Interactive Story Adventure.” Check out the video of one of the games below!

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

