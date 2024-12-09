Photos: Hide Your Credit Cards from the Expansive Art of Demand System Aboard Disney Treasure

It could be all the stateroom art or a Haunted Mansion Parlor portrait that ends up following you home.

With the debut of the Disney Treasure, the latest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, comes a ship’s-worth of new art that fans are sure to want to get their hands on. Everything from stateroom art to art featured in the lounges and stairwells. Fortunately, just like on the Disney Wish (sister ship of the Disney Treasure), an Art on Demand system has been installed for guests to peruse and purchase from.

Take a look at select pieces and the categories below, featuring art from two of the most highly anticipated venues on board, Skipper Society and the Haunted Mansion Parlor. Art is also featured from Scat Cat Lounge, another venue on this ship.

Fans will also notice a number of film categories, featuring art from those themed staterooms, including Finding Nemo, Encanto, Luca, and more. One fun note is a number of maps featuring Disney’s more exotic ports of call, and no we don’t mean Castaway Cay or Lookout Cay. Special maps for everything from Portorosso to the Pride Lands can be found on the system.

Once purchased, the art will be printed and sent directly home, there is no need to worry about retrieving it while on board.

Currently in preview cruises, The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral. On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia, as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion and the Jungle Cruise, even 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea!

For more information about the Disney Treasure or to book a voyage on any of the other ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs.