Photos/Video: Disney Treasure’s “Choose Wisely! an Indiana Jones Comedy Adventure” is a Hilariously Good Time

This month, the Disney Treasure will set sail for its maiden voyage, bringing families on unforgettable adventures through the Caribbean. For adults aboard the new Disney Cruise Liner, step inside The Sarabi Supperclub for an unforgettable and hilarious journey at Choose Wisely! an Indiana Jones Comedy Adventure.

Located at the Disney Treasure’s Never Land Cinema, guests 18 and over can enjoy a special performance highlighting the Indiana Jones film series. Choose Wisely! an Indiana Jones Comedy Adventure stars Coriander and Sage, the world’s biggest fans of Indiana Jones, who take to the stage after the Sarabi Supper Club’s planned performers no call no show. The pair go on a wacky adventure performing highlights from the 5 films. Through each scene, guests will get to weigh in on how the story will play out.

While enjoying the show, guests of legal drinking age can indulge in some delicious cocktails during the comedy adventure. The menu also features beer, seltzers, wine, and mocktails.

In addition to the incredible performance, jazz singers also help bring the Sarabi Supper Club to life before and after the show. Check out our video of Choose Wisely! an Indiana Jones Comedy Adventure below! Reminder that the show is for adult audiences. While the experience doesn’t contain any profanity, there are innuendos that may be unsuitable for younger viewers.

