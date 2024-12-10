Photos: Disney Treasure Ports at Castaway Cay

The new Disney Treasure has made its way to Castaway Cay, showing off its beauty at Disney’s private island.
The ship sails out of Port Canaveral and will be doing week-long cruises throughout the Caribbean, including a stop to Disney’s Castaway Cay.
Castaway Cay gives guests one of the best opportunities to take a peek at Captain Hook and Peter Pan on the back of the ship.
For those interested in sailing on Disney Cruise Line’s newest vessel, be sure to grab information below from our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
More Disney Treasure News:
- Photos: Disney Treasure's Walt Disney Imagineering Lab Boasts Disney Parks References, Props, and Models Photos: Cruising Around the Details of Skipper Society Aboard the Disney Treasure
- Photos: New "Luca" Art Aboard Disney Treasure is a Trove of Easter Eggs and References from More Than Just Pixar Movies
- Photos: Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Allows Young Princes and Princesses to Sail Aboard the Disney Treasure in Style
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com