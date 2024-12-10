Photos: Disney Treasure Ports at Castaway Cay

The newest ship in the fleet has made its way to Disney Cruise Line's crown jewel.
The new Disney Treasure has made its way to Castaway Cay, showing off its beauty at Disney’s private island.

The ship sails out of Port Canaveral and will be doing week-long cruises throughout the Caribbean, including a stop to Disney’s Castaway Cay.

Castaway Cay gives guests one of the best opportunities to take a peek at Captain Hook and Peter Pan on the back of the ship.

