Photos: Disney Treasure’s Walt Disney Imagineering Lab Boasts Disney Parks References, Props, and Models

Step aboard the Disney Treasure to embark on amazing interactive adventures, including the Walt Disney Imagineering Lab. Through hands-on activities, learn how Disney brings amazing attractions and experiences to life.

The Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, will head out on its inaugural voyage on December 21st. Featuring an initial season of 7-day Caribbean cruises, the new cruise liner invites families to step aboard and make magical and unforgettable memories. For those heading out on a Disney Treasure voyage, there are numerous activities specifically made for kids, including the Walt Disney Imagineering Lab. Over at the Walt Disney Imagineering lab, kids can engage in a variety of activities and experiences allowing them to step into the shoes of a Disney Imagineer. Kids can even design their own roller coasters and then step into a special capsule to experience their thrilling creation. Throughout the experience, decorations, models, concept artwork and easter eggs to Disney Imagineering projects can be found. Let’s take a look!

Over at the Prop Shop area, you’ll find a more industrial area containing an exciting scene of Disney Parks relics, models and posters. You’ll also find the design-your-own roller coaster experience as well as a model of the Disney Treasure.

For those eager to check out Walt Disney Imagineering Lab aboard the Disney Treasure, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all of your Disney Cruise Line needs.

Read More Disney Treasure: