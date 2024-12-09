Photos: Disney Treasure’s Salons and Spas Embrace Rest and Relaxation with a Disney Twist

While there are plenty of adventures to be had aboard the Disney Treasure, the new cruise liner also invites guests to relax and be pampered at the ship’s Senses Spa, Untangled Salon and Hook’s Barbery.

Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Treasure is preparing to set sail on December 21st. With an inaugural season of 7-day Caribbean cruises, families will have plenty of time to make magical memories. While the ship has plenty of activities and experiences to explore, make sure you make some time for the rest and relaxation. Over at Senses Spa, Untangled Salon and Hook’s Barbery, you’ll be able to sit back and enjoy pampering that will make you feel and look your best.

Senses Spa

Cater to your 5 senses at Disney Treasure’s Senses Spa. The adult only experience allows parents to step away from the chaotic fun of a family vacation through a wide variety of spa and beauty treatments. With massages, aroma therapy, acupuncture and more, the spa embraces serenity and wellbeing to allow you to return from your Disney Cruise Line voyage looking and feeling better than ever. You can learn more about all of the spa’s offerings here.

Senses also offers a fitness area for guests to get a workout in while sailing to open seas.

Untangled Salon

For guests of all ages looking for a way to kick back and relax, head over to Untangled Salon. The experience, inspired by Disney’s animated hit Tangled, will allow guests to indulge in a luxury manicure and pedicure.

Hook’s Barbery

Step inside a hair salon inspired by Captain Hook’s personal quarters aboard the Jolly Roger. For guests of all ages, experience haircuts, hot shaves, beard trimmings, manicures, pedicures and facials that will leave you feeling like the Captain of the Disney Treasure. The warm and rugged interior invites guests to sit back and enjoy. For guests over the age of 21, Hook’s Barbery offers a hidden bar featuring specialty whisky tastings.

