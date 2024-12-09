Photos: Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Allows Young Princes and Princesses to Sail Aboard the Disney Treasure in Style

The Disney Treasure heads out on its maiden voyage on December 21st.

There are plenty of amazing ways to embrace the magic of Disney aboard the Disney Treasure. While voyaging on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, younger guests can sail the ocean in Disney Princess style with a visit to Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

Step inside Disney Treasure’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique! The makeover experience has become a staple at Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line ships since its inception in 2006. Inviting guests ages 3-12 to embrace a magical Disney Princess transformation, the upcharge experience includes hair styling, makeup, a costume and accessories.

Stepping inside the salon, guests will find a Fantasyland-inspired salon area with displays for all the amazing outfits available to pick out.

The display area offers a wide array of Disney Princess inspired outfits, including Tiana, Elsa, Anna, Rapunzel and more. Exclusive to Disney Cruise Line, small guests can even pick out looks inspired by Captain Mickey and Captain Minnie as they sail through the Caribbean.

A makeover at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is an unforgettable experience. The upcharge experience includes:

Castle Package ($219.95) Hairstylining Shimmering makeup and face gem Princess necklace, rin, sash and themed bag Nail polish Disney Princess gown of your choice Coordinating accessories

Captain Minnie Package ($219.95) Hairstylining Shimmering makeup and face gem Princess necklace, rin, sash and themed bag Nail polish Autograph book and pen Captain Minnie costume set and headband

Deluxe Carriage Package ($99.95) Hairstylining Shimmering makeup and face gem Princess necklace, rin, sash and themed bag Nail polish Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique T-shirt

Captain Mickey Package ($169.95) Hairstyling with confetti and gel Themed bag Autograph book and pen Captain Mickey costume and hat

Royal Knight Package ($114.95) Hairstyling with gel and confetti Sword and shield Themed bag Knight costume



For those getting the Deluxe Carriage package, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques themed shirts and bags still embrace the magic of the experience and Disney Cruise Line in a more casual look.

