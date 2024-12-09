Photos: The Stairwell Art of the Disney Treasure

Art from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, and even the Disney Parks can be found throughout.

One of fan’s favorite things that keep them coming back to Disney Cruise Line is the amount of Disney art they are surrounded by at all times while aboard the ships. This includes the amount of art featured on the stairwells of the ships, and the Disney Treasure is no exception. Let’s take a look around!

Concept and story development art from a number of films is included on board the new Disney Treasure, including some from Pixar Animation Studios. Finding Nemo is prominently featured in some locations, appropriate since a number of staterooms on board feature that film as a theme. Onward, WALL-E, and A Bug’s Life are also prominent on some of the ship’s stairwells, though they are not carried over as a stateroom theme.

Winnie the Pooh, and even park attractions like the Enchanted Tiki Room are also featured quite prominently in some locations.

Tying in with the theme of Adventure that the Disney Treasure carries, Aladdin makes a prominent appearance in the stairwells and hallways, moreso around the atrium. This is perfect since the atrium statue aboard this ship features Aladdin, Jasmine, and Magic Carpet.

More surprising, is that the art on board celebrates not only the original animated version of the tale, but the live-action adaptation as well.

Currently in previews, the Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia, as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion and the Jungle Cruise, even 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea!

For more information about the Disney Treasure or to book a voyage on any of the other ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs.