A lot of familiar faces can be seen in Mary Blair-style art.

If you’ve got very little ones with you on a Disney Cruise Line ship, the nursery can be an essential location, and we’ve got new photos for you from the It’s a Small World Nursery aboard the Disney Treasure.

As on other Disney Cruise line ships, the Small World theming includes a mixture of images of kids from around the world, evoking the original ride concept, and familiar Disney film characters whose design evokes the classic Mary Blair Small World look.

The hallway outside the nursery welcomes you with a group of It’s a Small World stylized children.

While the inside combines imagery from around the world with characters from Peter Pan, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Toy Story, Brave, Raya and the Last Dragon and more, mixed with famous locations.

Mickey and Minnie and their love of railways is represented.

Marvel gets some love as well, with Black Panther characters included in the art.

With a media preview currently underway, the Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

