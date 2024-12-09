Photos: 1923 Immerses Disney Treasure Diners in Disney and Pixar Animation

Ported over from the Disney Wish, the second iteration of 1923 focuses on some different animated features.

Ported over from the Disney Wish, Disney Cruise Line’s latest ship, the Disney Treasure, also features 1923 – one of the main three dining rooms that surrounds you in the animation legacy of the Walt Disney Animation Studios. There are two separate dining rooms, named after Walt and Roy Disney, and we had the chance to dine in the side named after Roy.

Named for the year The Walt Disney Company was founded, 1923 is one of the three main dining venues families will enjoy each night on board the Disney Treasure. This elegant restaurant combines classic Hollywood glamour with a dash of Disney whimsy, providing an inside look at the evolution of Disney animation.

Guests are greeted by an impressive amount of artwork and maquettes celebrating not only the animated films of Disney Animation, but also that of Pixar Animation Studios.

As guests await their seating in the restaurant, they’ll be surrounded by plenty of photos and artifacts relating to Roy and Walt.

The films featured here are a little different than what can be found on the Wish, with modern classics such as Encanto featured alongside more cult fare, like The Rescuers.

Aladdin

Peter Pan

Encanto

Luca

The Rescuers

The Jungle Book

Brave

