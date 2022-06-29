Photos: Immersed in Animation While Dining at 1923 Aboard the Disney Wish

One of the new dining opportunities that guests can experience aboard the Disney Wish is the new restaurant, 1923. What appears to be what one might consider the next evolution of the Animator’s Palate on previous ships, the restaurant surrounds you in the animation legacy of the Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Named for the year The Walt Disney Company was founded, 1923 is one of the three main dining venues families will enjoy each night on board the Disney Wish. This elegant restaurant combines classic Hollywood glamour with a dash of Disney whimsy, providing an inside look at the evolution of Disney animation.

The restaurant is also divided in two seating sections, named after the founders of the studio back in 1923, Walt and Roy Disney. The menu at 1923 pays tribute to the company’s roots in California, with sophisticated dishes inspired by the fusion of cultural flavors found throughout the Golden State. The diverse menu will mirror the region’s unique blend of Asian, European and South American cuisines and a superlative selection of world-famous Napa Valley wines.

Adorning the walls and ornate glass cases around the restaurant are more than 1,000 drawings, props and other tools of the animation trade showcasing 16 films from the Walt Disney Animation Studio that embody the ship’s themes of enchantment and wish fulfillment. Take a look:

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Pinocchio

Fantasia

Bambi

Cinderella

Peter Pan

Alice in Wonderland

Sleeping Beauty

The Sword in the Stone

The Little Mermaid

Beauty and the Beast

The Princess and the Frog

Tangled

Frozen

Moana

Frozen 2