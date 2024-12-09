The theming from the Disney Wish is retained on the new cruise ship.

The special media cruise for the Disney Treasure is underway and we’ve got a look at a room you might not initially think about visiting when you first board but can come in very handy after a few days at sea – the laundry room.

The Fairytale Fresh Laundry is available for all passengers to use, with your Key to the World or DisneyBand+ both usable to pay for the machines.

The Fairytale Fresh Laundry on the Disney Treasure is the same name and theming you’ll find aboard the Disney Wish, complete with the Bambi art throughout the area. The Fairytale Fresh Laundry concept – and the size of the laundry room – is much different and more impressive than you’ll find on earlier Disney Cruise ships like the Magic, which have much smaller laundry rooms without any theming to them at all.

