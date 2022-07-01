Photos: Fairytale Fresh Laundry on the Disney Wish

Our efforts to cover every part of the brand-new Disney Wish have brought us to an unexpected place, Fairytale Fresh Laundry. While a mundane topic for sure, this is actually a pretty nicely done laundry facility.

The ship’s laundry facility located in the middle of Deck 8 features decor inspired by Bambi.

Laundry notification services are available on the DCL Navigator app.

Fabric softener and laundry detergent can be purchased.

Wash and dry costs $3 a load.

Ironing boards are also available for your convenience.

The facility also features a pair of sinks.

