Photos: Fairytale Fresh Laundry on the Disney Wish

Our efforts to cover every part of the brand-new Disney Wish have brought us to an unexpected place, Fairytale Fresh Laundry. While a mundane topic for sure, this is actually a pretty nicely done laundry facility.
The ship’s laundry facility located in the middle of Deck 8 features decor inspired by Bambi.
Laundry notification services are available on the DCL Navigator app.
Fabric softener and laundry detergent can be purchased.
Wash and dry costs $3 a load.
Ironing boards are also available for your convenience.
The facility also features a pair of sinks.
