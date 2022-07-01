Photos: Arendelle on the Disney Wish Perfectly Recreates the World of Frozen

Fans of Frozen cruising on the Disney Wish have a lot to be excited about, with the debut of Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, a first of its kind Frozen-themed theatrical dining experience.

What’s Happening:

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure brings the kingdom of Arendelle to life through immersive live entertainment — featuring favorite characters like Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf — and world-class cuisine infused with Nordic influences.

Families are invited to attend a royal engagement party for Queen Anna and Kristoff, picking up the story where Frozen 2 left off. Elsa and Olaf host the celebration with catering provided by their friend Oaken’s “Hearty Party Planning Service… and Sauna” and live entertainment by “local” musicians who specialize in Nordic renditions of familiar “Frozen” songs.

Throughout the meal, guests enjoy live musical performances by these favorite characters and even get the opportunity to join the festivities with fun table crafts, hilarious sing-alongs and a grand finale with everyone in the audience on their feet.

The hallways truly look like they are straight out of the film. Some excellent design work here.

Artwork from and inspired by the films can be found throughout the restaurant.

There are these two gorgeous statuettes of Anna and Elsa as they appear in Frozen 2 .

The one-of-a-kind menu for Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure combines traditional flavors and ingredients from the Nordic region with modern, family-friendly fare. Guests can delight in this scrumptious smorgasbord of superior seafoods, rustic game dishes and tasty nods to the Frozen story.