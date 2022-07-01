More Details on the Elusive $5,000 Kaiburr Crystal Drink on the Disney Wish

by |
Tags: , , , ,

One of the most talked about elements of the new Disney Wish cruise ship is the elusive $5,000 drink available at the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge. Disney has been pretty secretive about the contents and details of this drink, but we finally have some information.

What’s Happening:

  • According to Scott Gustin on Twitter, the $5,000 Kaiburr Crystal is an experience (in addition to the drink) that also includes a visit to Skywalker Ranch and a special themed escort off the ship.

  • Included is one drink featuring:
    • Camus Cognac 4.16 | Disney Wish
    • Yuzu and Kumquat
    • Grand Marnier Quintessence
  • As well as three shots:
    • Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 23 Year bourbon
    • Taylor's Kingsman Edition Very Old Tawny Port
    • Watenshi gin
  • All four drinks are silver plated and you get to keep the cups.

  • You also get a Star Wars backpack, water bottle, other gifts, a Hyperspace-themed room decoration, and a bottle of sparkling wine from Skywalker Ranch.
  • Perhaps most interestingly, the $5,000 price tag also includes a trip for one person to Skywalker Ranch in Northern California, which is not typically open to the public.
  • Gustin was not able to confirm the details of the escort off the ship (and exactly who is doing that escorting) – but there is definitely an entertainment component to this experience.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning