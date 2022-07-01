More Details on the Elusive $5,000 Kaiburr Crystal Drink on the Disney Wish

One of the most talked about elements of the new Disney Wish cruise ship is the elusive $5,000 drink available at the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge. Disney has been pretty secretive about the contents and details of this drink, but we finally have some information.

The $5,000 Kaiburr Crystal on the #DisneyWish is an experience that also includes a visit to Skywalker Ranch and a special themed escort off the ship.



Included is one drink featuring: Camus Cognac 4.16 | Disney Wish Yuzu and Kumquat Grand Marnier Quintessence

As well as three shots: Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 23 Year bourbon Taylor's Kingsman Edition Very Old Tawny Port Watenshi gin

All four drinks are silver plated and you get to keep the cups.

You also get a Star Wars backpack, water bottle, other gifts, a Hyperspace-themed room decoration, and a bottle of sparkling wine from Skywalker Ranch.

Perhaps most interestingly, the $5,000 price tag also includes a trip for one person to Skywalker Ranch in Northern California, which is not typically open to the public.

Gustin was not able to confirm the details of the escort off the ship (and exactly who is doing that escorting) – but there is definitely an entertainment component to this experience.