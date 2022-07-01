More Details on the Elusive $5,000 Kaiburr Crystal Drink on the Disney Wish

One of the most talked about elements of the new Disney Wish cruise ship is the elusive $5,000 drink available at the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge. Disney has been pretty secretive about the contents and details of this drink, but we finally have some information.
What’s Happening:
- According to Scott Gustin on Twitter, the $5,000 Kaiburr Crystal is an experience (in addition to the drink) that also includes a visit to Skywalker Ranch and a special themed escort off the ship.
- Included is one drink featuring:
- Camus Cognac 4.16 | Disney Wish
- Yuzu and Kumquat
- Grand Marnier Quintessence
- As well as three shots:
- Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 23 Year bourbon
- Taylor's Kingsman Edition Very Old Tawny Port
- Watenshi gin
- All four drinks are silver plated and you get to keep the cups.
- You also get a Star Wars backpack, water bottle, other gifts, a Hyperspace-themed room decoration, and a bottle of sparkling wine from Skywalker Ranch.
- Perhaps most interestingly, the $5,000 price tag also includes a trip for one person to Skywalker Ranch in Northern California, which is not typically open to the public.
- Gustin was not able to confirm the details of the escort off the ship (and exactly who is doing that escorting) – but there is definitely an entertainment component to this experience.
