Photos: Disney Treasure’s Pool Areas are a Splashing Good Time

The Disney Treasure heads out on its inaugural voyage on December 21st.

Nothing screams vacation like a dip in the pool! Aboard the Disney Treasure, you’ll find several opportunities to have some aquatic fun in their many pool areas.

The Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, will invite families to make magical memories beginning on December 21st. During the ship's inaugural season, guests will step aboard the ocean liner for relaxing adventures through the Caribbean. While hanging out on the upper decks of the ship, guests will be able to dive into the fun through the Treasure’s pools, hot tubs, splash pads and water slides.

The ship’s main pool area Mickey’s Pool features the classic Disney Cruise Line design with several pool areas, one that can be covered and utilized as a stage, as well as a giant screen that will play Disney films, music and more.

Disney Treasure also hosts several water slides. Stepping onto AquaMouse, Disney Treasure’s headlining aquatic adventure, guests will get to experience a wacky ride with Mickey and Minnie aboard the ship’s water coaster. Exclusive to the Disney Treasure, Captain Mickey and Captain Minnie will invite you to explore the ruins of an ancient temple in the Curse of the Golden Egg storyline.

Younger kids not quite ready for the deep end can jump into the world of Pixar’s Toy Story at the Toy Story Splash Zone. The adorably themed area features smaller slides, and a safe place for small kids to run around.

Nearby, younger guests will also be able to play around in Trixie’s Falls. The 6″ deep “kiddy pool” is great for families with small children to cool down.

For those looking for something a bit more thrilling, head over to Slide-a-saurus Rex to experience their family-thrill body slide.

Don’t forget to grab a snack at Wheezy’s Freezies.

Another great place for families to cool down is up at Chip n’ Dale’s Pool. The smaller pool area provides great views of the ship.

For adults looking to find respite away from the high-energy activities of the Disney Treasure, head to Quiet Cove Pool. The 18+ only area features several pools and hot tubs perfect for a nice relaxing dip.

