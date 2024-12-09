Photos: Cove Café is the Perfect Place to Caffeinate While Sailing the Disney Treasure

The Disney Cruise Line staple marks its sixth location with the debut of the Disney Treasure.

Passengers onboard the Disney Treasure looking for a little extra caffeination will want to visit the Disney Cruise Line staple that is the Cove Café.

Located on Deck 13 Aft, Cove Café is your getaway for coffee or drinks amidst laid-back sophistication and a touch of tropical bliss.

Sit back and relax at the Cove Café, an adults-only lounge that’s the perfect place to take time out for specialty drinks, coffee beverage offerings or tea throughout the day.

During the evening, guests can unwind while socializing and enjoying cocktails, wine or a light bite. Adult beverage tastings are also available at select times for an additional fee.

Adult patrons can even partake in a selection of cigars.

More from the Disney Treasure:

