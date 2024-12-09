Photos: New “Luca” Art Aboard Disney Treasure is a Trove of Easter Eggs and References from More Than Just Pixar Movies

Guests aboard the Disney Treasure will spot a stunning piece of art outside of Hook’s Barbery while on board, and might spend quite a bit of time staring at it.

Brilliantly crafted out of elaborate paper cut-outs, the art features Luca and Alberto (in sea creature form!) from Pixar’s Luca but upon closer inspection, so much more can be found.

The scene is a treasure trove of hidden goodies, and though the main focus is Luca and Alberto – stars of a film from Pixar Animation Studios – the goodies also include references to films from Walt Disney Animation Studios, including the enchanted rose from Beauty & the Beast, Ursula’s necklace from The Little Mermaid, and even the poisoned apple from Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs. How many can you spot in the photos?

Outside of film references, guests might even spot a coin similar to that of the one placed during the ship’s keel laying ceremony – a key milestone for a ship when being built and the Disney Treasure is no different.

Currently in previews, the Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia, as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion and the Jungle Cruise, even 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea!

