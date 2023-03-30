Disney Treasure Reaches Key Construction Milestone with Keel Laying Ceremony

Disney Cruise Line reached a significant milestone in the construction of its next ship, the Disney Treasure, with the keel laying ceremony at Meyer Werft shipyard. The ceremony, which follows maritime tradition and brings good fortune, was celebrated with the placement of a newly-minted coin under the keel of the ship.

What’s Happening:

The commemorative coin used in the ceremony featured an etching of Captain Minnie Mouse donning a new look that embodies ship’s adventure motif. The theme of adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration, will pave the way for captivating onboard experiences that immerse guests in some of the company’s most legendary stories.

The Grand Hall of the Disney Treasure will radiate the irresistible allure of adventure, inviting guests to seek all the treasures on board from the moment they embark. Inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, it draws on real-world influences from Asia and Africa and pays homage to the far-off land of Agrabah from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic tale, Aladdin .

. The Disney Treasure is scheduled for delivery in 2024. Following the Disney Wish, which set sail in July 2022, it’s the second of three new ships planned through 2025. The Wish class ships are powered by liquefied natural gas and feature 1,254 guest staterooms.