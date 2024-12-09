Photos: Cruising Around the Details of Skipper Society Aboard the Disney Treasure

If you're seeing the backside of water here though, you'd better head to that muster station fast.

Guests aboard the Disney Treasure will be able to immerse themselves in the world of the world-famous Jungle Cruise at Disney Parks around the globe at the new Skipper Society.

Adventure awaits guests beneath a tangle of foliage at Skipper Society, a centrally located lounge that will feature refined nods to the aforementioned attraction. Glassware carries over that theme with an elaborately sculpted glass replicating a Jungle Cruise boat.

The venue’s natural colorways and camp-style furnishings are paired with sly tributes to the dry-witted skippers who led world-famous tours around the globe. You’ll also find plenty of connections to the Society of Explorers and Adventurers, AKA S.E.A.

The amount of detail (as seen throughout the photos here) help an elevated, yet playful atmosphere where guests can also imbibe on a number of themed drinks and snacks.

Currently in previews, the Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia, as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion and 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea.

