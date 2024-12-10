Photos: Celebrate the Art of Adventure-Themed Animated Classics in 1923 Aboard the Disney Treasure

As we get to explore the new Disney Treasure, we are also experiencing one of the main dining rooms as part of Disney Cruise Line’s unique rotational dining offering, 1923.

The restaurant, a staple of this class of ship in the fleet originally debuted on the Disney Wish, and will also be replicated aboard the upcoming Disney Dream. However, this doesn’t mean that they’re all carbon copies of each other. Each dining room, named after the year The Walt Disney Studios was founded, elegantly celebrates the imagination of classic animation and the unwavering spirit of the original studio that started it all – plus Pixar Animation Studios too.

Split into two halves – named after both Roy Disney and Walt Disney, tables are surrounded by art, artifacts, and props from many films in the Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios catalog, immersing guests into classic hollywood while they dine on fresh California-style cuisine.

While the Disney Wish has a theme of Enchantment, the Disney Treasure celebrates films that have a spirit of adventure, and 1923 aboard this ship features a number of different classics represented throughout. Let’s take a look at just some of the fun we’ve found in this restaurant.

Films represented in this half of the restaurant are:

Brave

Aladdin

Peter Pan

Encanto

The Rescuers / The Rescuers Down Under

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh / Winnie The Pooh

The Jungle Book

Films referenced in this half of the restaurant include:

Brother Bear

Raya and the Last Dragon

Finding Nemo / Finding Dory

Robin Hood

Mulan

Up

The Lion King

Pocahontas

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral. On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia, as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion and the Jungle Cruise, even 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea!

